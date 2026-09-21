Ultimate Music Guide - Steely Dan Limited Edition Hardback Book

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£24.99

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Presenting our 148-page Deluxe Edition of The Ultimate Music Guide to Steely Dan in a limited-edition hardback book! With a print run of just 300 copies, each book will have a limited-edition numbered icon on the endpaper.


Your indispensable guide to the band with two brains, with every release reviewed, and their finest interviews selected from our archives. Including our guide to the essential Steely deep cuts, an interview with Aja mix engineer Elliot Scheiner and a feature getting the lowdown from Steely Dan 2023 as they prepare to go on the road with the Eagles.

Plus! In the room recording “The Second Arrangement”: “I have good news and bad news…