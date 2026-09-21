Ultimate Music Guide - Rod Stewart & The Faces Limited Edition Hardback Book

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£21.99

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Presenting The Ultimate Music Guide to Rod Stewart & The Faces in a limited-edition hardback book! With a print run of just 300 copies, each book will have a limited-edition numbered icon on the endpaper.



Never a dull moment! 124 pages of every classic Faces and Rod Stewart album reviewed in depth.  “We spend more money in the boozer than in the studio” …and other interview hijinks. Includes Rod thoughts from Jeremy Deller and Kenney Jones.