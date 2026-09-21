Ultimate Music Guide - Queen Limited Edition Hardback Book

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£24.99

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Presenting our 172-page Definitive Edition of The Ultimate Music Guide to Queenin a limited-edition hardback book! With a print run of just 400 copies, each book will have a limited-edition numbered icon on the endpaper.

Every album in full! Interview with Adam Lambert on the joys of fronting the band! The band on their Top 30 greatest song. Timeline chronicling the six ages of Queen, from early days to afterlife! Classic interviews!  Andthat’s before we get to our special intro by Brian May.