Ultimate Music Guide - Peter Gabriel Limited Edition Hardback Book

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£21.99

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Presenting our The Ultimate Music Guide to Peter Gabriel in a limited-edition hardback book!With a print run of just 300 copies, each book will have a limited-edition numbered icon on the endpaper.

Featuring classic archive interviews and in-depth reviews of every album from Peter Gabriel to i/o, it’s your indispensable guide to this fearless and highly principled artist