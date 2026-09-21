Ultimate Music Guide - Yes Definitive Edition Hardback Book

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Limited edition hardback - only 500 copies available!

Journey through five decades of Yes! Our definitive Ultimate Music Guide brings together Rick Wakeman’s foreword, classic interviews, in‑depth album explorations and rare photography - from the early days above Shepherd Market to the majestic heights of Close To The Edge and beyond. A 172‑page celebration of one of rock’s most inventive bands. 

Also available in softback edition.