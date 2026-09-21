Ultimate Music Guide - Bowie Definitive Edition Hardback Book

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£24.99

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Presenting The Ultimate Music Guide to David Bowie in a limited-edition hardback book! With a print run of just 400 copies, each book will have a limited-edition numbered icon on the endpaper.

In the year that Diamond Dogs turns 50, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Bowie in a Definitive 172 page edition. In-depth reviews. Classic interviews and profiles. Plus: an eight-page foldout Ziggy timeline! “Come on you rock and rollers!”