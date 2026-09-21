Ultimate Music Guide - Bob Dylan Limited Edition Hardback Book

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£24.99

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Presenting our 172-page Definitive Edition of The Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Dylan in a limited-edition hardback book! With a print run of just 300 copies, each book will have a limited-edition numbered icon on the endpaper.

All 40 studio albums reviewed in depth. Major interviews with the British press rediscovered. The full rough and rowdy story with 8 page timeline!