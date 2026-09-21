Ultimate Music Guide - AC/DC Limited Edition Hardback Book

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£21.99

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Presenting The Ultimate Music Guide to AC/DC in a limited-edition hardback book! With a print run of just 300 copies, each book will have a limited-edition numbered icon on the endpaper.


Hell’s bells! Fashions couldn’t change them. Death couldn’t stop them. School uniform would never outgrow them.

Every album reviewed
From the band’s earliest Australian-only release to the world conquering Back In Black, all the way to their most recent, 2020’s //Power Up//

“He was a knockout. He was a gentleman, a showman.”
Saluting the genius of Bon Scott

Death! Crabs! Guitars!
How AC/DC made Back In Black