Transatlantic Liners in Picture Postcards

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Transatlantic Liners


With the recent introduction into service of the new Cunard liner, the Queen Mary 2, the great age of the transatlantic liners has been revived. In an era that harks back to the luxury of the pre-World War 2 years, when the classic liners of Britain, the USA and Europe competed for the 'Blue Riband' - the fastest transatlantic crossing - the new liner represents a sea-change in the scale of contemporary transatlantic liners. However, there is and will remain a considerable nostalgia for and interest in the great liners of an earlier age; liners whose very names - Lusitania, Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth, Hamburg, France, Normandie and United States - are redolent of a long lost age before jet aviation fundamentally altered the economics of transatlantic travel. In their third joint venture for Ian Allan Publishing, Robert McDougall and Robin Gardiner, both noted experts on the subject of the history of transatlantic shipping, have co-operated to produce this largely pictorial tribute to the golden age of travel.Drawing upon McDougall's extensive archive of historic postcards, both colour and mono, featuring the classic liners of this era and with detailed captions by Robin Gardiner, the book is an excellent follow-up to the authors' earlier joint ventures on Titanic and on White Star Line. Ian Allan Publishing's previous book on the subject - Glory Days: Transatlantic Liners, proved to be highly successful; this new addition to the company's maritime list is certain to be as popular an help to build further the reputation of both Robert McDougall and Robin Gardiner.