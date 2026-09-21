Tram & Trolleybus Recollections 1958 Part 2

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TRAM & TROLLEYBUS RECOLLECTIONS 1958 part 2<?xml:namespace prefix = "o" ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" /> 

HENRY CONN 

Trams operating in Sheffield, Leeds and Glasgow during 1958 are covered in this new fully illustrated volume as well as the London Trolleybus network. The latter had a fleet of more than 1800 vehicles at its peak, plying more than 60 different routes - but it all came to an end when the system finally closed in 1962. Enthusiasts and former passengers alike will enjoy this nostalgic look back to a bygone era of public transport. 

 