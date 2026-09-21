Total Course Fishing Yearbook

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Special offer – was £9.99, now just £4.99

From the team behind Total Coarse Fishing magazine, this 116 page bookazine is packed with the secrets to catching successfully throughout the seasons.


Learn from likes of former world champion Will Raison as well as Adam Tillford, Andy Findlay, Bob James, Alan Stagg, Mick Brown and many more.


Read about the top float, feeder and pole tactics for bream, tench, carp, barbel, roach, chub, perch and much much more. How to get the most out of your tackle every time you are out on the bank.


A must have in your coarse fishing collection.