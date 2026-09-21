The World Encyclopedia of Battleships Hardback Book

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The World Encyclopedia of Battleships

The World Encyclopedia of Battleships

An illustrated history of battleships of the world from 1860 to the present day, featuring informative and expert descriptions of over 150 ships and detailing their construction, function and history.

Paperback: 256 pages
Publisher: HERMES HOUSE (2010)
ISBN-10: 0857231472
ISBN-13: 978-0857231475