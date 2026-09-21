The Ultimate Guide to Carp Fishing Hardback Book

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£19.99

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The Ultimate Guide To Carp Fishing (Hardback)

The Ultimate Guide To Carp Fishing has been written with one purpose in mind: to help you catch more carp. Packed with detailed carp-catching information, covering five key areas: Bait, France, Rigs, Tactics and Watercraft. Regardless of your skill level, there is most definitely something in here to help every carp angler. From bait application to natural baits to fishing through the seasons and trying to hit the horizon during the winter months, with easy-to-follow advice, in nice bitesize chunks.