The Ships of Rosslare Harbour

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The Ships of Rosslare Harbour


Rosslare Harbour, Irelands gateway to Europe, is positioned on the very tip of the southeast coast of Ireland and offers the shortest sea route from Ireland to Wales and France. It is perhaps Irelands most important ferry port, with regular passages to Fishguard, Roscoff, Pembroke and Le Harve. The Ships of Rosslare Harbour contains over 250 images of the diverse types vessels that have moored in this Europort, including passenger ferries, car ferries, ro-ro ferries, coasters, sailing ships, fishing boats, naval ships and lifeboats. In The Ships of Rosslare Harbour the four authors have outlined the history of Rosslare Harbour since its humble beginnings in the 1870s, by assembling an extensive collection of photographs of its ships accompanied by expertly compiled information on each ship. The images range from the old to the very modern spanning over 120 years. With many previously unavailable photographs, The Ships of Rosslare Harbour provides the reader with an invaluable photographic record of the ships in all their glory, representing each era of importance.

Paperback: 120 pages
Publisher: Nonsuch Publishing; 1st Edition edition (1 Aug 2008)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 184588941X
ISBN-13: 978-1845889418
Author: Brian Cleare, Leo Voy, John Boyce & Brian Boyce