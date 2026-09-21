Ultimate Music Guide - The Rolling Stones Hardback Book

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£21.99

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Hardback book from the publishers of Uncut magazine

The Rolling Stones – The Ultimate Music Guide

The definitive guide to the greatest rock’n’roll band in the world. Classic interviews rediscovered. Every album reviewed in depth.

We’ve taken extensive looks at every Stones album (yes, even Dirty Work…), surveyed their bewildering catalogue of live albums and compilations and uncovered the most desirable Stones rarities.

Satisfaction: guaranteed.

A4

148-pages