The Original VW Camper Cookbook

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The Original VW Camper Cookbook

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80 Tasty Recipes Specially Composed for Cooking in a Camper

It is time to drive on past the drive thru! Feast your eyes on the coolest cookbook around! The VW Camper Cookbook is here with VW vans from all over the world on 162 inspirational pages, containing over 80 recipes specially composed for cooking in a camper. With this ultimate guide on your dash you can get gastronomic in the great outdoors in style! The book contains recipes for soups, starters, light bites, lunches, main courses, barbecuing and desserts. We show you how to make it simple with easy to follow recipes that require little preparation. If you can cook it in a campervan you can cook it anywhere!