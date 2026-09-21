The North Yorkshire Moors Railway and The Esk Valley Line Past and Present (Limited Edition) Hardback Book

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£34.00

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The North Yorkshire Moors Railway and The Esk Valley Line Past and Present - Limited Edition

By John Hunt

The world's most popular heritage railway runs through the enchanting landscape of the National Park. This fascinating book takes us on a past and present comparative journey from Whitby, to Pickering and beyond. This new collection of images also covers the long closed and lifted section to Rillington Junction where the former railway line joined the still open line from York to Scarborough. The nostalgic journey concludes at Malton. Images of the Esk Valley line from Whitby to Middlesbrough also feature in this brand new publication.

This exclusive Limited Edition is only available to pre-order and features:

  • • A traditional high quality hardback book with covered boards, spine blocking, head and tail bands, ribbon bookmark and dust cover
  • • A name of your choice included in the list of Subscribers printed on the closing pages of each book. (Providing your order is received by the closing date)
  • • Limited print run (limited by the number of subscriptions received the closing date)
  • • Profusely illustrated with over 300 colour and monochrome illustrations
  • • Size: 238 x 172mm
  • • Extent: 160 pages which Includes an additional 32 pages as compared to the standard softcover edition (Standard edition specification: Softcover 238 x172mm, 128pp, over 240 colour and 2 monochrome illustrations)
  • • The North Yorkshire Moors Railway and The Esk Valley Line Past and Present Subscriber Edition ISBN: 978 1 85895 300 7

 