The Nimrod

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Nimrod

Mighty Hunter

This is a detailed and fully illustrated account of the Hawker Siddeley Nimrod in service, from the prototypes to the MRA.4. It includes 35 specially commissioned and highly accurate colour profiles plus two four-view illustrations in full colour, as well as more than 100 black and white and colour photographs. A listing of airframes and histories is also included.<?xml:namespace prefix = "o" ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" /> 