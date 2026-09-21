The Little Ships of Dunkirk - Ships Monthly 75th Anniversary Souvenir

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The Little Ships of Dunkirk - Ships Monthly 75th Anniversary Souvenir

Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of the British Expeditionary Force from Dunkirk, began on 26 May and ended on 3 June 1940. Disaster or triumph? Victory or defeat? Whatever assessment is made of the evacuation, it has become a part of the national consciousness, with the ‘Little Ships’ elevated to the status of heroes for the role they played in helping to save the BEF soldiers.

This book provides short histories of more than seventy of the famous craft that crossed the Channel to save Allied soldiers from the German advance, and which now form the backbone of the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships, the organisation that keeps the memories of 1940 alive. Many are elegant motor yachts, with classic lines, while others are preserved lifeboats that were built to save lives. There are also barges, passenger launches, motor torpedo boats and many other craft, all of which are lovingly cared for by owners who spend much time and money preserving these historic vessels.

Author Nicholas Leach has worked in conjunction with the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships to provide this souvenir guide to the Little Ships, most of which involved in the 75th anniversary return crossing in May 2015. In full colour, the book also provides an overview of Operation Dynamo and how the Association’s formation came about in the 1960s. Nicholas Leach

Editor - Ships Monthly

Contents:
4 - Foreword by the Mayor of Dunkirk
5 - Foreword by HRH Prince Michael of Kent
Part 1 • OPERATION DYNAMO
9 - Getting across the channel
10 - Passenger Vessels and Paddle Steamers
11 - Lifeboats
12 - The Association of Dunkirk Little Ships
Part 2 • THE DUNKIRK LITTLE SHIPS
95 - A Last Word from the ADLS Commodore

The Dunkirk Little Ships included in this book are listed below in the order in which they appear. The entries are not comprehensive, and the Little Ships have been selected largely on the basis of the information available and how active they are within the ADLS. The ADLS has given guidance as to which boats should be included, and deciding which to omit has been difficult, as most have interesting and unusual histories which are worthy of recording.
 
18 - Aberdonia (1935)
19 - Amazone (1939)
20 - Angele Aline (1921)
21 - Anne (1925)
22 - Aquabelle (1939)
23 - Atlantide (1930)
24 - Aureol (1936)
27 - Blue Bird of 1938 (1938)
29 - Bluebird of Chelsea (1931)
16 - Bounty (1936)
19 - Brown Owl (1928)
18 - Caresana (1933)
17 - Caronia (1927)
20 - Challenge (1931)
15 - Chico (1932)
17 - Chumley (1934)
21 - Devon Belle (1938)
17 - Dowager (1932)
15 - Elvin (1936)
19 - Endeavour (1926)
21 - Ferry Nymph (1936)
17 - Firefly (1923)
29 - Gainsborough Trader (1931)
22 - Gay Venture (1938)
15 - Greta (1892)
22 - Gentle Ladye (1931)
26 - Guide of Dunkirk (1940)
19 - Hilfranor (1935)
16 - Iorana (1935)
17 - Janthea (1938)
21 - Jockette II (1938)
17 - L’Orage (1938)
18 - Lady Gay (1934)
24 - Lady Isabelle (1930)
18 - Lady Lou (1937)
19 - Lamouette (1936)
16 - Latona (1938)
19 - Lazy Days (1930)
15 - Lijns (1934)		21 - Lucy Lavers (1940)
28 - Lurline of Ipswich (1914)
16 - MB 278 (1914)
14 - Mada (1936)
22 - Maid Marion (1925)
18 - Margo II (1931)
19 - Mary Jane (1926)
20 - Mary Scott (1925)
21 - Massey Shaw (1935)
22 - Medway Queen (1924)
26 - Michael Stephens (1939)
16 - Mimosa (1935)
19 - Moonraker (1911)
17 - MTB 102 (1937)
26 - Naiad Errant (1938/39)
23 - New Britannic (1930)
15 - Nyula (1933)
16 - Omega (1917)
20 - Our Lizzie (1920)
18 - Papillon (1930)
28 - Princess Elizabeth (1926)
24 - Princess Freda (1926)
16 - RIIS I (1920)
20 - Ryegate II (1937)
23 - Silver Queen (1926)
24 - Southern Queen (1926)
16 - Stenoa (1929)
19 - Sundowner (1912)
17 - Tahilla (1922)
17 - Thamesa (1936)
28 - Thomas Kirk Wright (1938)
20 - Tollesbury (1901)
17 - Tom Tit (1938)
18 - Trimilia (1925)
22 - Wairakei II (1932)
15 - Wanda (1935)
19 - Wendy Ken (1930)
24 - White Marlin (1938/9)