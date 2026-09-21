The Glory and the Steam: The mainly North Eastern diary of a teenage railway enthusiast 1960-65

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The Glory & The Steam: The mainly North Eastern diary of a Teenage Rail Enthusiast 1960 - 1965

John Gilroy


This is the second volume in this series which is produced in a tribute format to the ABC Combined volumes published by Ian Allan and so much loved by enthusiasts throughout Britain in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Still they are much revered and remembered by their owners many of whom have kept them over all these years. John Gilroy follows fellow enthusiast David Mather in bringing to print his memories of those now seemingly far off days, hanging off the ends of platforms, bridges and similar vantage points all in the pursuit of steam., Illustrated with images taken at the time, on the affordable camera of the teenage enthusiasts and on the film stock available; this volume will once again rekindle those memories of happy trainspotting days. Centered this time in the North Eastern area of British railways, but with forays further afield, this volume has the delights of Ex-LNER A1s, A2s, A3s and A4s on main line duties and a plethora of other types on lowly shunting duties and of course the all important Freight turns recorded as seen. Shed visits or bashes as they were known coupled with train journeys behind steam, aided the young Mr Gilmore in his quest for steam loco numbers to underline in his Ian Allan Combined Volume., This like the first in the series promises to be a popular volume for rail buffs and nostalgia enthusiasts alike.