The Bird of Dawning: The Fortune of the Sea

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The Bird of Dawning: The Fortune of the Sea

The Bird of Dawning: The Fortune of the Sea

Disaster strikes when the becalmed tea-clipper Blackgauntlet is struck at night by a passing steamship. Half of the crew manage to escape by lifeboat; the rest perish. Cruiser, the 22-year old second mate who has always longed to be captain, takes command. Sharks, mutiny and the most unpredictable threat of all, the sea herself, are the challenges for Cruiser and his crew. Will they survive against all odds? Masefield, who spent his early career at sea, writes a gripping narrative that skilfully portrays the growing tension among the crew.

Hardcover: 250 pages
Publisher: National Maritime Museum (3 Sep 2009)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1906367248
ISBN-13: 978-1906367244