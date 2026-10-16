Ultimate Music Guide - The Beatles Limited Edition (Red Cover) Hardback Book

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£21.99

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Hardback book from the publishers of Uncut magazine

The Beatles - Ultimate Music Guide

I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a blend of entertaining archive features (see: George on Abbey Road) and insightful 21st century writing on the band (Giles Martin’s remixes are reviewed in depth), it’s the definitive guide to the band. Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!

A4

148-pages