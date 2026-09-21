The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Photos Hardback Book

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Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Photos

By Lisa Harding 

This collection of more than 150 high-quality images offers a unique perspective on the historic aircraft and hard-working personnel of the unique Battle of Britain Memorial Flight based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
Photographer Lisa Harding has spent many years photographing the flight and now presents some of her finest work – chronicling winter maintenance, when the aircraft undergo extensive checks and repairs if required; out-of-season practice displays and some spectacular ‘hot starts’. Ground crew can be seen performing their duties both indoors and out while pilot training provides views rarely seen by the public.
A collection of notable displays showcases memorable moments from the past decade, including the gathering of three Lancaster bombers at East Kirkby, the last two airworthy Lancasters flying together down the Derwent Valley, the RAF100 Buckingham Palace flypast and the Dambusters 80th anniversary.
The images are presented with commentary from the author, providing both background and technical details on how the shots were taken.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Photos offers a wealth of previously unseen views of the flight in incredible colour, detail and clarity – a must for any warbird enthusiast.