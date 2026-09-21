Thanks for the Memory: British Railways Working Steam Hardback Book

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Thanks for the Memory: British Railways Working Steam

By Mike Esau

Nearly all the pictures in this long-awaited book of Mike's photographs are seen for the first time, and reflect his diverse and perceptive approach to railway photography. By taking advantage of weather conditions and emphasising the characteristics of the landscape to show trains in their surroundings, Mike captured many memorable images for us to enjoy.