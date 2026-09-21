Super Tractors book

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Super Tractors

By Peter Henshaw

Farmyard monsters from around the world

There are supercars, superbikes, and supertractors. With four-wheel drive and massive turbo-diesel engines mustering 500bhp or more, they are true performance machines. Containing technical information and colour photography, this title presents the story of these agricultural giants, from their origins in the American Mid-West in the late 1950s.