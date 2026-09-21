Stationary Engine On: Belts & Belt Driving

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On Belts & Belt Driving

Paperback: 32 pages
Publisher: Kelsey Publishing Ltd (July 1996)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1873098367
ISBN-13: 978-1873098363

The topic of belts & belt driving does not appear to have been covered in any depth since before WW2. Whilst it does not and cannot cover every aspect of the subject, this book is likely to stand as the reference work for some time to come.