Stationary Engine Magazine on: Petter M Type

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Stationary Engine Magazine on: Petter M Type

Paperback
Publisher: Kelsey Publishing Ltd (April 1997)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 187309843X
ISBN-13: 978-1873098431

A collection of major features from Stationary Engine magazine on one of the most popular and collected British stationary engines.