Stationary Engine Magazine on: Model Making

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Stationary Engine Magazine on: Model Making

Paperback: 62 pages
Publisher: Kelsey Publishing Ltd; 1st edition (2003)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1873098669
ISBN-13: 978-1873098660

Dick Mason's step-by-step series in making a Fairbanks-Morse model is an excellent guide to Stationary engine model-making in general. This superb book covers: Fairbanks-Morse Eclipse, IHC Mogul 8-16, Corn Mill, RedWing, Romper and Schoenner Gas Engines, Fairbanks-Morse Z Type, Hercules, Otto, Bamford, Hubbard Marine, Tips, Casting Kits.