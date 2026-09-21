Snide Rumours & Dirty Book

Special Offer was £21.99, now just £4.99
228 pages of angling irreverence.
In a career spanning more than 30 years, David Hall upset everyone. He did the serious stuff in his often hard-hitting editorials but the dirt (generally untrue) was saved for his scurrilous Snide Rumours and Mudslinger columns.
Writing largely while under the influence (always of Famous Grouse, often of 'herbal' cigarettes) David went to town on the great, the good and the nutters of angling. This 196 228-page softback book catalogues the columns from January 1989 to April 2002 of his Coarse Fishing and Match Fishing days and, if we sell enough of them, we'll publish the early, Coarse Fisherman and Coarse Fishing years at a future date.
Each page has been lovingly crafted (scanned) from it's original home and comes complete with the advertisements of the day (so don't try responding to them). It's printed on heavy, glossy paper so you wouldn't want to drop a copy on your foot.
The perfect book for the bog or, to put it another way, 'toilet humour for toilet reading'.
Not for sale to miners. Other than the Barnsley Blacks. And yes, I did mean miners as opposed to minors. It shouldn't be sold to minors at all. It contains some naughty words and pictures of a naked Paul Glenfield!
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UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
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Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.