Sheffield In the Age of the Tram 1950 - 1960

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Sheffield in the Age of the Tram 

Graham Twidale 

Over 175 photographs recall an era when an almost constant procession of trams clattered over the junction of Fitzalan Square, High Street, Commercial Street and Haymarket, and flanges squealed as cars to Walkley and Crookes rounded the tight curves on their way to the higher parts of the city, prior to the closure of the system in 1960.