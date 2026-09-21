Thirty years have passed since Gareth Brown’s homage to a two-wheeled, two-stroke way of life was published.
The first edition of his acclaimed book Scooter Boys, highlighting youth culture spanning half a century, was first published when Margaret Thatcher’s reign as the Eighties Iron Lady was drawing to a close.
Now, three decades on, Brown’s book is back to enlighten and entertain a new generation - and rekindle memories for those who were scooter boys and girls back in the day. His informed knowledge of the initial Scooter Boy era has resulted in the 30th Anniversary Edition of Scooter Boys being refreshingly updated and published by Mortons, the home of Scootering and Classic Scooterist magazines.
Brown has been a ‘face’ on the scooter scene since the 1970s, when he was legally able to ride a motor scooter on the road, and scooter ownership and riding scooters has been a passion ever since. He rose to prominence in the 1980s as the scooter rally correspondent and later editor of Scootering magazine, which led to his book - a unique take on the Scooter Boy movement, history, traditions and culture.
Scooter Boys charts the development of the early scooters and the post-Second World War arrival of the Italian scooters from Vespa and Lambretta, followed by the chronicling of the rise of 1950s teenage consumerism which led to the Mod versus Rocker riots of the 1960s. It outlines the intervening years before the massed Mod revival of 1979 onwards, when the Northern Soul scene kept the scooter movement alive, and traces the emergence of the unsung street heroes of the late 20th century and beyond.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.