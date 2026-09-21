Ronny Bar Profiles - British Fighters of the Great War Hardback Book

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£35.00

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Ronny Bar Profiles – British Fighters of the Great War is a visual and historical celebration of Britain’s single-seat fighter aircraft of the First World War.

Renowned aviation artist Ronny Bar presents a remarkable collection of meticulously researched colour profiles, capturing 15 of the most important British ‘scout’ fighters in vivid, authentic detail. Each aircraft is illustrated in a constant scale, with side, upper, and underside views that provide invaluable reference for historians, enthusiasts, and modellers alike.

From the iconic Sopwith Camel, Pup, Dolphin and Snipe – legendary products of the Sopwith Aviation Company – to other pivotal types such as the Bristol Scout, DH-2, DH-5, FE-8, and SE-5a, this volume traces the evolution of British fighter design from the tentative early days of aerial reconnaissance to the hard-won air superiority of the war’s later years.

Set against the backdrop of rapid technological change, tactical experimentation, and the courage of the pilots who flew these machines, the book combines striking artwork with a deep understanding of the historical context. Every profile is based on photographic evidence and thorough research, with informed interpretation used only where the passage of time has left gaps.

Spanning 264 pages, Ronny Bar Profiles - British Fighters of the Great War is both an authoritative colour guide and a showcase of one of the genre’s finest artists, offering an unmatched visual reference to the aircraft that helped shape the air war over the Western Front.

Specifications:

Hardback

Full colour throughout

264 internal pages

297mm wide x 210mm high (A4 landscape) format