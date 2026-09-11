Repairing Pottery & Porcelain

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Repairing Pottery and Porcelain
 
2nd Edition

By Lesley Acton & Paul McCauley

This fully-illustrated step-by-step guide clearly takes the student, the amateur, and the professional restorer through each stage of restoration, tackling the simple, the difficult, and the seemingly impossible jobs by providing practical information on every aspect of the ceramic repair process. With chapters on materials and tools; examination and identification of a ceramic body; cleaning; rebonding; filling, modeling and molding; retouching; as well as an international glossary of materials and a suppliers list, REPAIRING POTTERY AND PORCELAIN is sure to become a staple for every collector and potter.