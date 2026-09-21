Vol 15: Railways & Recollections 1961 Part 2

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Railways & Recollections 1961 pt 2

John Stretton & Peter Townsend

Back in 1961 we were enjoying black and white television with shows such as "Ask Mr Pastry" (BBC), "Comedy Playhouse" (BBC), "Bootsie and Snudge" (Granada), "The Morecambe and Wise Show" (ATV), "The Avengers" (ABC), "Coronation Street" (Granada) and "The Rag Trade" (BBC), Dr Richard Beeching was taking up his post at the head of British Railways, the millionth Morris Minor was rolling off the production line, Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space, and Britain applied for membership of the EEC. It was an interesting year on the railways and in this second look at 1961 we start our review with a focus on London's Waterloo terminus, where steam still very much held sway. 'West Country' and 'Merchant Navy' 'Pacifics' are seen cheek by jowl with BR Standards. We continue the Southern theme with a visit to Southern sheds and turntables before embarking on a trip around the regions. We take in Birmingham and the Midlands, including Western and Midland scenes. Melton Mowbray contrasts with Leominster and the transition from steam to diesel railcars on branch lines in Herefordshire. A visit to Northern England and Scotland completes the mix.