The Railways of YORK A Pictorial Celebration Hardback Book

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Railways of York : A Pictorial Celebration

David Mather


The City of York has been a magnet for railways, and consequently railway enthusiasts, from the earliest days. It became an important railway hub in the 1830's and achieved prosperity and notoriety from the ambitions of "Railway King" George Hudson. Eventually an important staging point on what became the Anglo - Scottish East Coast Main Line, many of the country's most famous express trains passed beneath G T Andrews's magnificent curved train shed, notably of course the ' Flying Scotsman' . In more recent times it has become home to the acclaimed National Railway Museum which means that steam locomotives can still be seen regularly here mingling with the sleek 21st - century electrics.