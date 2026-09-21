Practical Smallholder Series: Keeping Ducks, Geese

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Practical Smallholder Series: Keeping Ducks, Geese & Turkeys

Paperback: 100 pages
ISBN-10: 1907426949
ISBN-13: 978-1907426940
Publisher: Kelsey Media Ltd

Keeping, Ducks, Geese & Turkeys Ducks, geese and turkeys are wonderful birds and each has its own special characteristics. The breeds of these were all developed for a purpose and are a living history in themselves whilst being colourful and a joy to watch. In this book we give you the basics of keeping these delightful birds and pick out some of the main breeds that have influenced the future of poultry. We hope it inspires you to take a closer look at ducks, geese and turkeys and maybe keep some yourself!