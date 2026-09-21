Practical Smallholder Series: Avoid The Vet

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Practical Smallholder Series: Avoid The Vet

This book represents a compilation of the most down-to-earth and informative features published in Practical Poultry over the past few years. It provides a wealth of helpful and authoritative information for those new to the poultry-keeping hobby, and plenty to interest the more experienced Fancier too.