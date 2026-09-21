Orkney`s Lifeboat Heritage

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Orkney`s Lifeboat Heritage


The seas around Orkney and the Pentland Firth are amongst the most dangerous and perilous of any in the world. He Volunteer lifeboat crews of Orkney have performed many incredible, courageous and daring rescues, manning the lifeboats to save lives from stricken vessels. This volume recounts all of the medal-winning rescues as well as the tragedy that saw eight Longhope lifeboatmen lose their lives. Comprehensively illustrated, it includes a section of outstanding colour images. It looks at the lifeboats of Longhope, Stromness, Kirkwall and Stronsay.

Paperback: 192 pages
Publisher: NPI Media Group ( Tempus ); 1st edition (1 July 2007)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 0752438964
ISBN-13: 978-0752438962
Author: Nicolas Leach