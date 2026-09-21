Open Crank Restoration

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£18.95

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Open Crank Restoration

Paperback: 128 pagesPublisher: Kelsey Publishing Ltd (Oct. 2000)Language: EnglishISBN-10: 1873098537ISBN-13: 978-1873098530

Detailed step-by-step restoration of an open crank engine, covering all the techniques the open crank enthusiast would want to know about.