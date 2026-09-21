One Size Does Not Fit All

Product
£9.99

More Information

One Size Does Not Fit All

Lisa Jansen offers a new and fresh perspective on a very popular topic: finding happiness. Instead of providing generic, one-size-fits-all advice and tactics, Lisa guides readers through an empowering journey and process that helps them design their own strategy for a happier life-based on their unique personality, values, and strengths and weaknesses.

Drawing on extensive research and the author’s personal experience of turning her life around, this book offers a real-life, jargon-free perspective on finding happiness. Written in an easy to understand, engaging way and incorporating numerous practical and fun exercises, it will be extremely attractive to anyone who is looking for new insights in finding happiness and who wants practical advice on how to live their best possible life.