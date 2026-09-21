No 131 Bus and Trolleybus Recollections: South Wales

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Bus and Trolleybus Recollections: South Wales 1966-71

By Henry Conn

This nostalgic look back at the buses which served Cardiff, Swansea and the surrounding region during the late 1960s and early 1970s features a previously unpublished collection of more than 80 colour photographs.

A wide range of fascinating vehicles is depicted – from six-wheel double deckers to flat tops designed to pass beneath extremely low bridges – in gloriously period livery and bedecked with period advertising. For those old enough to remember those tumultuous days, the book provides reminders of school journeys, bus-spotting, depot visiting and interesting locations as they appeared more than 50 years ago.