Nadiya's Fast Flavours Book Hardback Book

RRP £22.00
HALF PRICE
Now just £11.00* whilst stocks last
Nadiya's Fast Flavours
DISCOVER MOUTH-WATERING, TIME-SAVING RECIPES IN NADIYA'S COOKBOOK, FEATURING ALL THE RECIPES FROM HER HIT TV SERIES
'An abundance of refreshingly original ideas. Her recipes are achievable for us all' DAILY EXPRESS
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Nadiya's Fast Flavours will bring the excitement back into your daily meals, with all the recipes she cooks on her hit BBC2 programme and more besides.
Known for her bold and surprising flavour combinations, Nadiya loves to throw the rulebook out of the window, and is always adding her signature twist to classic recipes. Now she makes it easy for you to do the same, with a host of everyday recipes that are guaranteed to send your taste buds into overdrive, including . . .
· Brioche Custard French Toast
· Sweet-And- Sour Prawns with Noodles
· Squash, Saffron And Grapefruit Soup
· Blueberry And Fennel Ice Cream Cake
· Lemon Leg Of Lamb with Jewelled Couscous
· Coffee-Glazed Focaccia
Sour, sweet, spicy, zesty, earthy, fruity, herbal - her delicious recipes offer new and innovative ways to pack your meals with flavour, using clever shortcuts, hacks and handy ingredients to put the va-va-voom into your food but without spending hours in the kitchen.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.