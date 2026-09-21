Nadiya's Fast Flavours Book Hardback Book

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Nadiya's Fast Flavours

DISCOVER MOUTH-WATERING, TIME-SAVING RECIPES IN NADIYA'S COOKBOOK, FEATURING ALL THE RECIPES FROM HER HIT TV SERIES

'An abundance of refreshingly original ideas. Her recipes are achievable for us all' DAILY EXPRESS
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Nadiya's Fast Flavours will bring the excitement back into your daily meals, with all the recipes she cooks on her hit BBC2 programme and more besides.

Known for her bold and surprising flavour combinations, Nadiya loves to throw the rulebook out of the window, and is always adding her signature twist to classic recipes. Now she makes it easy for you to do the same, with a host of everyday recipes that are guaranteed to send your taste buds into overdrive, including . . .

· Brioche Custard French Toast
· Sweet-And- Sour Prawns with Noodles
· Squash, Saffron And Grapefruit Soup
· Blueberry And Fennel Ice Cream Cake
· Lemon Leg Of Lamb with Jewelled Couscous
· Coffee-Glazed Focaccia

Sour, sweet, spicy, zesty, earthy, fruity, herbal - her delicious recipes offer new and innovative ways to pack your meals with flavour, using clever shortcuts, hacks and handy ingredients to put the va-va-voom into your food but without spending hours in the kitchen.