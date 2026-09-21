Merseyside: The Indian Summer Volume 1

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Merseyside : The Indian Summer Vol 1

Cedric Greenwood

Some 50 years ago, young journalist Cedric Greenwood took many highly atmospheric photographs of the streets, docks and ferries on both sides of the river before widespread demolition and redevelopment obliterated such scenes for ever. The first selection, fully and evocatively described by the author, describes the Birkenhead side, with its docks and ferries.