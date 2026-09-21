Memories of the Lincolnshire Fishing Industry

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Memories of the Lincolshire Fishing Industry

With the use of first hand accounts, well-known local author Bernard Bale traces the industry through its up and downs during the last century.

Book Details:
Paperback: 128 pages
Publisher: Countryside Books
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1846742137
ISBN-13: 978-1846742132
Product Dimensions: 20.6 x 14.7 x 0.8 cm