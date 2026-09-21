Memories of the Lancashire Fishing Industry

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Memories of the Lancashire Fishing Industry

Description: The fishing industry of Lancashire is very much a part of the county's heritage. Those who read this book will realise that this is a living and ongoing history says author Ron Freethy. Before the memories are lost forever, author Ron Freethy has taken the time to talk to those who made their living from the sea. Using first-hand accounts by local people from their own memories and those of their parents, and a fascinating collection of photographs, he tells the story of the fishermen of Lancashire; the conditions, the work, the people and the humour.

Product details
• Paperback: 128 pages
• Publisher: Countryside Books (20 Sept. 2010)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 1846742129
• ISBN-13: 978-1846742125
• Product Dimensions: 14.8 x 1 x 21 cm