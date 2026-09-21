Memories of The East Anglian Fishing Industry

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Memories of the East Anglian Fishing Industry

Description: All along the East Anglian coast fishing has been a way of life for centuries. Many East Anglian fishermen could not believe that herring would disappear in their lifetime. Nothing could prepare them for what would happen in the final decades of the 20th century. The end of a way of life and almost complete annihilation of an entire industry well over a thousand years old; caused by over-fishing, governmental red tape and the high cost of fuel. Ian Robb tells the story of the fishermen of East Anglia; the conditions, the work, the people and the humour.

Product details
• Paperback: 128 pages
• Publisher: Countryside Books (13 Sept. 2010)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 1846742080
• ISBN-13: 978-1846742088
• Product Dimensions: 14.8 x 0.9 x 20.9 cm