Machinery Mishaps 5

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Machinery Mishaps 5

The fifth ‘alternative’ illustrated book of farm machinery. Subscribers and readers from across Europe continue to send in their photos to us here at profi magazine. But, fortunately, they’re not coming from all the same people. For that would be truly disconcerting — alarming, even — if these mishaps, accidents and breakdowns were happening to the same individuals and no lessons were being learnt.

 