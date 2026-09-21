London Buses A Living Heritage Fifty Years of The London Bus Museum 1966- 2016

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London Buses : A Living Heritage : Fifty Years of the London Bus Museum

Graham Smith


This book describes the first 50 years of the London Bus Preservation Group/Trust, including the many years at its Cobham Bus Museum premises, and also shows how the London bus developed from the horse-bus through many stages to today's latest all-electric double-deckers. It's a fascinating journey through time as, indeed, are many of the stories about the vehicles in the London Bus Museum's collection.