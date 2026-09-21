Keeping Bees - A Complete Practical Guide

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Keeping Bees: A Complete Practical Guide:

Hardback
Publisher: Octopus Publishing Group (15 Jun. 2008)
Paperback: 144 pages
ISBN-10: 1856753026
ISBN-13: 978-1856753029

More popular than ever, beekeeping is a fascinating craft that is fun to learn and the perfect antidote to the stress of modern life. This practical guide covers everything a new beekeeper needs to know, from buying equipment to harvesting your very own honey. With clear, step-by-step instructions on handling and checking your bees, helpful tips and advice on keeping them healthy and productive and also featuring a collection of tempting honey-based recipes for you to try, "Keeping Bees" contains everything a modern beekeeper should know.

 