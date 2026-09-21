Jim Redman - Man of Steel

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Jim Redman - Man of Steel

By Frank Melling 

That Jim Redman is one of the true greats of motorcycle racing is indisputable. With six World Championship titles and six Isle of Man TT wins to his credit, as well as being both captain and manager of the Honda race team, Redman’s record is incredible.

Born in London in 1931, he emigrated to Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, in 1952 and it was here that his racing career began. His greatest successes came during the early to mid-1960s when he dominated the 250cc and 350cc World Championships and scored his TT victories. An injury at the 1966 Belgian Grand Prix preempted the decision to retire at the height of his fame and success.

Jim Redman – Man of Steel, with a foreword written by Redman himself, returns to those glory days of thrills and spills on the track, with a selection of rare photographs and first-hand anecdotes which bring the golden age of motorcycle racing sharply back into focus.

 